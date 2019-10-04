Dear Tommy,
The last of the contributions to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration came in last week, and we are closing the books on 2019 as Josh Gilliam and Danny Henry take the reins to begin, this week, planning for 2020.
The Committee thanks each person who participated in any way, and wants to be sure the generous businesses and citizens who actually paid for the event are recognized. You are appreciated! There would be no celebration without you.
Please patronize these community partners throughout the year
$5000: Luttrell Staffing Group;
$1500: Ballad Health, Eastman Credit Union, ZF;
$1000: Cooper Standard Automotive, East Tennessee Iron & Metal, Inc., Food City;
$500: First Community Bank, Hartness Insurance Agency, Rep. Gary Hicks, Rogersville Electric Supply Company, TVA;
$300: U Save Pharmacy;
$250: Clayton Armstrong, East Tennessee Pest Control, Clayton Homes-Norris II, Hawkins Farmers Coop, Point & Keeton, Rogersville's Finest Car Wash;
$200: Revive Therapeutic Massage & Reflexology;
$150: Broome Funeral Home, Inc., Civis Bank;
$100: Todd Biggs, Bob's Tires & Bargain Barn, Stuart and Cindy Bresee, Carroll Real Estate, Colonial Investments, Cynthia Bundren Jackson Realty, George & Elva Davis, Carolynn Elder, Eldridge Auto Sales, Henard Lumber Company, Main Street Beauty Salon, Mounts Mechanical Contractors, Joe & Earline Price, Rogersville Coin & Jewelry, Russell Cellular Communications;
$50: Crockett Creek FCE, Dorcas Fairchild, John & Holly Jaynes, Brock & Sonda Price, Glenn & Jill VanderHook; and,
$25: Carol Gaines.
Sincerely,
Carolyn Elder
