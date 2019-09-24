ROGERSVILLE — Ruth Seay Wheeler, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away, Monday, September 23, 2019 at her residence after a period of declining health.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny William "Bill" Wheeler; parents, James and Janie Dean Seay; sisters, Ina Seay, Bessie Reed, Bonnie Walker, Thelma Gray and Loraine Williams. brothers, Charlie Seay, Junior Seay and Jess Seay.
Survivors include a daughter, Loretta Saults and husband, Jim of Chucky; son, Alfred W. Wheeler and wife, Teresa of Talbott; grandchildren,
Sheila Blevins and husband, Jeff, Jimmy Saults, and Justin Wheeler and fiance’ Karina Wender.
Visitation hours will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Scott Cline officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 26, at Speedwell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Wheeler family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.