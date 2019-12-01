ROGERSVILLE — The Beer Board Committee of the Hawkins Co. Commission will meet Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Administrative Office Building/County Mayor’s Office, 150 E. Washington Street (across the street from back entry of Courthouse), to discuss a beer application — both on and off premises — for Amis Mill Eatery on the Creek, located at 127 W. Bear Hollow Road, Rogersville.
The applicant is Pamela Denise Woldt, of Bulls Gap.
The meeting is open to anyone wishing to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.