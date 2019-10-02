AMIS COMMUNITY — The fourth annual American Indian Gathering is set to take place at the Thomas Amis Historic Site this Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, with parking costing $5 per vehicle. Donations for the preservation of the Amis Mill Dam are also gratefully received.
This year’s program will feature drumming, dancing, storytelling and games for children.
“It’s getting bigger every year,” Stonewolf said of the event, in which he has participated since its beginning in 2016.
“Stonewolf puts the whole thing on,” said Jake Jacobs, who is the owner and operator of the Thomas Amis Historic Site. “It’s put on by the Indians. We just tell them, ‘Here, this was your land before it was ours. You’re welcome to use it that day. Make yourself at home.’”
A full-size teepee will be set up on the property, and kids will be able to use paint to leave handprints on this teepee. They will also learn to use blow guns, play one of the large powwow drums and have their faces painted.
Several different American Indian tribes will be represented at the gathering, with Stonewolf being of Cherokee descent, and at least one of the vendor booths will be operated by a group of Sioux selling handmade crafts.
A new event this year will feature a live Eagle and a presentation by the American Eagle Foundation whose mission, as their website reads, is to “care for and protect the USA’s living symbol of freedom, the Bald Eagle, and other birds of prey through the four pillars of education, re-population, conservation and rehabilitation.”
The foundation is actually headquartered in Pigeon Forge and partners with Dollywood to house the Eagle Mountain Sanctuary at the theme park, where visitors can see the eagles and watch educational presentations.
Preserving American Indian Culture
Stonewolf is dedicated to educating the public and preserving American Indian culture, as he often travels around Eastern Tennessee to participate in events such as this. He even gave a presentation at Hawkins Elementary School last year.
“The kids had thousands of questions,” he said with a laugh. “It turned out really well.”
This is very similar to the current owners of the Thomas Amis Historic Site, Jake and Wendy Jacobs, who have been outspoken promoters of the site’s history since the day they acquired it.
And there certainly is a lot of history held within the Thomas Amis Historic Site.
“My fifth great-grandfather, Dragging Canoe, stood there on that land in the 1700’s,” said Stonewolf. “He killed David Crockett, Sr. and his wife right there on the Amis Mill property in 1777. He was a pretty bad guy, and he had reason to be because of all the land that was being taken and everything. He refused to give it up, and he raided all the villages all up and down the Holston River all the way to Chattanooga.”
Thomas Amis later acquired from Davy Crockett’s uncle the same land where David Crockett, Sr. had built a cabin. In 1780, Amis began building a stone house on the land, which is currently lived in by Jake and Wendy Jacobs, as Wendy is actually a direct descendent of Thomas Amis.
“Thomas Amis and Dragging Canoe were friends,” Stonewolf said. “He (Amis) had a trading post, and he traded with the Indians right there on that farm.”
These two families have truly come full circle, as the descendants of both Dragging Canoe and Thomas Amis will stand on Saturday in the exact same spot as their forefathers.
Amis Mill Eatery temporarily closed
Though the American Indian Gathering will still go on, the Amis Mill Eatery will, unfortunately, still be temporarily closed on the day of the event.
“I had leased the operation out a little over a year ago, and they (those in the lease) were running the actual operation of the restaurant,” Jacobs said. “Well, they just walked out on me about three weeks ago. So, they defaulted and vacated their lease.”
Jacobs explained that he “foolishly” thought about taking over the restaurant operation again, as he and his wife had for eight years.
“Not that we’re too old to do this, but we’re too old to want to do this anymore,” he explained. “We also have a brand-new grandbaby in South Carolina. It’s a wonderful operation, we ran it and loved running it for eight years, loved the people and had a wonderful clientele. Their responses to this bump in the road have been phenomenal. I’m going to ask you, just as I am asking all of them, to pray that God will send me somebody who will love this place like we love it.”
Thus, Jacobs does plan to re-open the eatery as soon as he can find someone willing to manage it.
All hope of enjoying some good food at the Indian Gathering is not lost, though, as Jacobs explained that there will be authentic American Indian-style food such as Indian frybread at the event.
The other aspects of the Thomas Amis Historic Site such as the historic dam and park, the pavilion, the new Visitor’s Center and the Creekside Cabin Rentals are still operating daily and open to the public.
For more information on the American Indian Gathering, visit http://www.amismill.com/events.html or call Stonewolf at (423)-736-7596 or Dancing Eagle at (865)-278-4394.
