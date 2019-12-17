KYLES FORD — James Warn Livesay, age 80, of Kyles Ford, born February 13, 1939, departed this life on December 10, 2019.
He was saved at age 23 and was a lifelong member of Livesay’s Chapel Church. He served as deacon earlier in life but turned his papers in years ago.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Cora Livesay; wives, Diane McKinney Mullins and Mary Hurley Livesay; daughter, Teresa Livesay Lawson; three infant daughters; sisters, Martha Chapman Dawson, Arminda Jane Chapman and Gladys Ruby Lawson and brothers, L.A. and Howard Livesay.
Survivors include a daughter; Nicole Fletcher, and husband, James, of Kyles Ford; grandchildren, Shasta Lawson and husband, Brian Bailey, and Payton Livesay; great-grandchildren, Celena Johnson, Angel Bailey, Cayden Bailey and Connor Bailey; brother; Perry Livesay, Jr., and wife, Jennie, of Kyles Ford; sisters, Elsie Mae Dearing and Joretta Bledsoe, both of Morristown; brother-in-law, John Chapman; sister-in-law, Maudie Hurley; and many nieces, nephews and a host of cousins.
Special thank you to caregivers, Dale and Vickie Dearing and Zonna Gilbert, Avalon Hospice and his nurse, Raven McCarol.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Livesay Chapel Church with Rev. Josh Couch, Rev. Doug Gibson and Rev. Robbie Johnson officiating.
Special music was provided by family members.
Interment followed in Livesay-Sizemore Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Brian Bailey, Shannon Lawson, Ervin Livesay, Jason Johnson, Micheal Lawson and James Fletcher. Serving as honorary pallbearers were June Livesay and Payton Livesay.
The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 12, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville was in charge of the arrangements.
