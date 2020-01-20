ROGERSVILLE — Peggy Jean Reynolds Fleenor, age 82, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her residence following a period of declining health.
She was a member of Rogersville First United Methodist Church.
Peggy worked with the Hawkins Co. Election Commission and retired from Hawkins County as Registrar at Large.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harris and Edna Lane Reynolds, Sr.; infant brother, Jimmy Reynolds; and brothers, Jay K. Reynolds, Patrick H. Reynolds, Jr., William Lane Reynolds and Francis Marion Reynolds.
Survivors include her husband, Harry W. Fleenor; daughter, Sabrina Buckner, of Nashville, and son, Christopher Buckner, of Johnson City; sister, Harriet Lee Reynolds, of Rogersville; step-daughter, Cynthia Fleenor, of Greeneville; step-sons, David Fleenor and wife, Carol, of Chilhowie, VA, Jeffrey Fleenor and wife, Lisa, Mark Fleenor, all of Johnson City; sister-in-law, Frances H. Reynolds; and nieces and nephews, John and David Reynolds, Patrick H. Reynolds, III, Quentin Reynolds, Anna Lisa Mills, Dr. Francine Weis, Amanda Buttry, Douglas Branch and Angelia Sue Everhart.
Visitation hours will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Rogersville First United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at the church, with Rev. Loren A. Boyce, Rev. Greg Fletcher, Rev. Andrew Glover and Rev. Billy Ray Courtney officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, at East Lawn Memorial Park, in Kingsport, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fleenor family.
