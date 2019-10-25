The exact date on the front page of the aging paper had long ago been torn from the brittle, yellowing pages of The Rogersville Review archive edition from late August, 1932, but several articles involving people from Hancock County were found by staff member Brandy Mowell in that week’s issue of the newspaper while searching for an unrelated article one of our readers was looking for.
We’re reprinting them here because we thought our readers of the Hancock Co. Eagle could see that we, through the Review, have been covering our friends and neighbors “overhome” for many decades.
While we're on the subject of historic people, places and events, if you have old photos of days gone by in Hancock County – for instance, events at churches, schools, fire departments, etc. – that you would like to share with readers
Now, here’s those historical gems from 1932!
MAJOR TRENT IS COUNTY VISITOR Left Hancock County in 1898 as Lieutenant in U.S. Army, returns Major, Judge
A young man who left this section as a lieutenant with a volunteer company to fight the country’s battles at Porto (sp) Rico in 1898, has returned for a visit among the homefolks.
He left as a lieutenant but is returning with the titles of Judge and Major. This distinguished citizen, Major G.T. Trent, is well known to the people of Hawkins and Hancock counties, where he has numerous friends and relatives.
He is at the present stationed at Washington, D.C., in the Judge Advocate General’s department.
Major Trent has been back to this section at various times on visits. He was reared on a farm in Hancock County.
As stated above, when war with Spain broke out, Major Trent raised a volunteer company of soldiers. After that he went to the Philippines in 1899. He was discharged in 1902 and in 1903 was appointed judge of a trial court on the Island, where he served until 1910 when he was appointed to the Supreme Court of the Philippine Islands. This is a signal honor and one that seldom comes to many men.
When this country became embroiled in a war with Germany, Major Trent resigned his judgeship and enlisted in the Army as a major. In 1920, he was discharged but soon went back to the Army.
Judge Trent has just returned from the Northwest, where he attended the Olympic Games at Los Angeles. He said that business conditions on the West Coast were on the upturn and undoubtedly, “good times” were on their way.
Judge Trent asked about the Review and stated that it must be in about its 50th year of publication.
While in Rogersville, scores of his old friends, neighbors and relatives called on him. They are proud of Major Trent. He left home early in life and made good in a big way.
LAST UNION SOLDIER DIES IN HANCOCK COUNTYJohn D. Drinnon, age 86, died at his home on War Creek, in Hancock County, at 10:00 p.m., Sunday, August 21st.
Mr. Drinnon was the last Union Soldier of the Civil War in Hancock County.
He enlisted in Company L, 8th Regiment, Tennessee Cavalry, in September, 1863, and served until the close of the war, under command of Capt. McDermot, being discharged at Knoxville on Sept. 11, 1865.
He is survived by one son, John Drinnon, Jr., and one daughter, Mrs. Tom Lamb, and one grandchild.
Funeral services were conducted from the home at 10 o’clock Tuesday by Rev. Robert Seal, with interment in the family cemetery.
DEATHS
John Livesay
John Livesay, 71, died at his home in Sneedville at 11:15 Friday, August 19th. Funeral services were conducted from the Sneedville Baptist Church by Rev. Grant Green at at 10 o’clock Sunday.
Surviving are his wife, Mrs. Mollie Buttry Livesay; three sons, Alfred, Tip, and Will Livesay, of Sneedville; four daughters, Mrs. George H. Hatfield, Sr., of Corryton, Mrs. Clarence Arnold, of Tazewell, Mrs. Coy Seal and Mrs. Jack Harrison, of Sneedville; four sisters, Mrs. Wiley Barnard, Mrs. Ida Vaughn, of Bean Station, Mrs. Mary McCoy, of Thorn Hill, and Mrs. Charlie Barnard, of California.
Mr. Livesay was well and favorably known throughout Hancock County and East Tennessee, having served as County Court Clerk for 16 years, and after retiring from office it was through his efforts that the county was advertised to eastern capitalists for its mineral deposits and extensive prospecting done there for zinc.



