ROGERSVILLE — Judy Duncan Johnson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
She was born in Lee County, Virginia, and spent part of her growing up years in Kentucky and Ohio.
She graduated high school from Belleview Sr. High, in Belleview, Ohio. She received her bachelor’s degree from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. Later in life, she received her master’s degree in paralegal studies from Walters State.
Judy received Christ at the age of eight years old. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lexington Kentucky. While living in Rogersville, Tennessee, she attended Hasson Street Christian Church and Henard’s Chapel Church.
While living in Rogersville, she worked for 20 years at Norris Mobile Homes Manufacturing in Bean Station.
She loved to crochet and cook. She used her many talents helping with many dinners at the American Legion and church functions. Her many friends benefited from her “special cakes”. She also donated her time and talents to the Arts Council of Rogersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Cecil Duncan and Geneva Duncan; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, James (Jay Jay) Johnson; sister, Faye (Kenneth) White; niece, Kimberly White of Berea, Kentucky; uncle, L.V. Duncan; aunts, Sue Duncan of Jonesville, Virginia, Maggie Crumley of Jonesville, Virginia, Jeannette Pennington Woodard of Maryland; several cousins, friends, and wonderful neighbors; her beloved Indie; and special friend and caregiver, Charlotte McCurry of Rogersville.
The family will receive friends and family at the Hasson Street Christian Church on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m., with a memorial service following at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.