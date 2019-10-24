SURGOINSVILLE - At approximately 5:09, Hawkins Co. Emergency Crews confirmed that an individual was recovered from the water near Surgoinsville River Front Park. Law Enforcement are currently working to positively identify the individual.
At approximately 12:28 p.m. Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad was dispatched to assist the Surgoinsville Police Department with a truck found in the river at Surgoinsville River Front Park.
“We were called up here to assist with a vehicle that could be seen in the water from the bridge,” said First Lieutenant Corey Young of the Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad. “The truck was in approximately eight feet of water. We put a boat in the water, and Kingsport Lifesaving Crew sent a diver down here. We were able to hook to the truck, pull the truck from the water, and confirm that nobody was in the truck. This is in reference to a missing subject from the Surgoinsville area. The vehicle has been confirmed to be that individual’s.”
The Surgoinsville Police Department announced yesterday that they were asking for public assistance in locating a missing Surgoinsville man, Jerry Qualls, who had not been seen by his family since Sunday, Oct. 20.
According to the report from the SPD, Qualls is 63 years old and was reportedly last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 when he left his home driving a dark blue 2016 Dodge 2500 four-door pickup truck. Qualls reportedly has some health issues for which he takes medication.
Once the truck was pulled from the water, members of the Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad began searching the river.
“Right now, we are actively searching the water doing a dragging operation trying to locate if there is any individual in the water,” Young said at approximately 4:30 p.m. today.
Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad is the lead rescue agency and is being assisted by the Church Hill Rescue Squad, Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, Hancock Co. Rescue Squad, Hawkins Co. EMA, TWRA, SPD, and Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office.
