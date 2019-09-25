BULLS GAP — Having only one headlight and then running from a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy sent a Bulls Gap man to jail last week on 10 charges.
Deputy Michael Allen said in a report that on Sept. 18, 2019, he observed a maroon 1998 Toyota Corolla with only one headlight operational turn from Hwy. 11E onto Hwy 66.
When the car turned into the parking lot of the Family Dollar Store, Allen activated his blue lights to make a routine traffic stop.
The male driver, however, “backed out of the parking space and sped out of the parking lot and headed north on Hwy. 66 South at a high rate of speed,” the report states.
Allen gave chase with “all of my emergency equipment running”, yet the vehicle refused to stop.
At one point, the driver was traveling at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone, the report continues.
Allen noted that the driver “travelled across the center line several times, then travelled through a blind curve on the wrong side with blatant disregard for public safety”.
The car then turned right onto Guthries Gap Road where “it jumped the railroad tracks and almost flipped,” Allen said.
At that point, the driver stopped and “stuck his hands out of the vehicle in order to give up”.
As Allen approached the vehicle, he could see a “very young male child sitting in the backseat crying and a young female sitting in the passenger seat”.
Allen ordered the male driver, Patrick Sydney Parrigan, 19, of Lautner Road, Bulls Gap, to get out of the vehicle and placed him in custody.
The mother of the children – a 17-year old girl and a 4-year old boy – was contacted and she had someone come to the scene and pick them up, his report stated.
During a check of the vehicle, Allen found a marijuana grinder under the front seat. The car was not registered (had an open title) and the driver had no proof of insurance.
Parrigan was charged with having a nonoperational headlight, speeding (80 in a 30 mph zone), driving left of center, reckless driving, reckless endangerment (of a child, two counts), no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open title.
He was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking and was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Monday, Sept. 23.
