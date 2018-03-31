News
ROGERSVILLE — U.S. Congressman Phil Roe (right), who is seeking re-election to the First Congressional House of Representative’s seat, is shown with Rogersville Alderman Eloise Edwards and Bill Sharp at the March 24, 2018 Lincoln Day Dinner sponsored by the Hawkins Co. Republican Party and R…
KINGSPORT — A teenager who allegedly sent to his ex-girlfriend texts that included a threat to “shoot up a class” at Dobyns-Bennett High School, has been charged with felony false reporting and harassment by Kingsport police.
ROGERSVILLE – A Petersburg Road woman was charged with DUI March 23 by a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy who responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated woman driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck with a small child passenger on Main Street in Rogersville.
Sports
CHURCH HILL - The 11th annual Laurel Run Ascent 11 mile trail race is scheduled for Saturday, April 14, at 8:00 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer scored three first-half goals and held off Cherokee for a 4-1 victory in a soccer match last week.
CHURCH HILL – Rogersville City School’s girls and Rogersville Middle School’s boys were victors in a county track meet last week at Volunteer.
Business
Farmers Livestock, Greeneville, TN
If you’re in your twenties or thirties, you might be starting to focus more on investing to reach your financial goals. Because of this, you also may be more attuned to moves in the financial markets. Depending on your age, you may have only experienced the bull market of the past nine years…
Nashville, TN Wed Mar 7, 2018 USDA-TN Dept of Ag Market News
Obituaries
ORLEANS, Indiana — Mildred L. Brice, 92, of Orleans, passed aw…
SURGOINSVILLE — Mamie Jerri Carberry, age 76, of Surgoinsville…
ROGERSVILLE — James W. Christian, age 83, of Rogersville went …
KNOXVILLE — Mary Price Willis, age 84, of Knoxville, passed aw…
Arts & Entertainment
ROGERSVILLE — The Local Artists Gallery’s Artist for the Month of October is the extraordinary Christine Fore.
KINGSPORT – If you and your family members would like to learn more about eclipses in general, and the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse in particular, you might want to travel to Bays Mountain Park by Aug. 20.
ROGERSVILLE — It’s been more than 45 years since the final curtain fell on Rogersville’s locally produced Davy Crockett outdoor drama and former cast members think its past time for a reunion of cast members and support personnel be held.
National Entertainment
Columns
I asked myself this question when I was in Israel. The first full day in my bucket-list destination, a pearl earring was missing from on top of the hotel dresser.
One of my pet peeves is when someone says that a deceased person is an angel watching over a person. While the effort to be comforting is appreciated, the statement isn’t true; humans do not turn into angels. Perhaps people got that idea from watching the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” in w…
Since people are willing to create havoc and injure others for money, a billionaire has been funding violent political protests. The previous administration and appointed judges ignored the Constitution and ruled according to their personal desires, leading many current politicians and immig…
Commented
