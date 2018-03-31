News

CINDY ROOY: Do you have a guardian angel?

One of my pet peeves is when someone says that a deceased person is an angel watching over a person. While the effort to be comforting is appreciated, the statement isn’t true; humans do not turn into angels. Perhaps people got that idea from watching the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” in w…

Are you living like a squatter?

Since people are willing to create havoc and injure others for money, a billionaire has been funding violent political protests. The previous administration and appointed judges ignored the Constitution and ruled according to their personal desires, leading many current politicians and immig…

